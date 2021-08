CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - A marijuana dispensary has agreed to pay more than $300,000 in restitutions and penalties for failing to pay hundreds of employees premium pay on Sundays and holidays, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

The marijuana dispensary, Theory Wellness, Inc., has locations in Chicopee, Great Barrington and Bridgewater. The President and CEO as well as the Treasurer and Secretary have been cited for failing to properly pay employees, violating Massachusetts wage and hour laws.