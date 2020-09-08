What the heck is oobleck?

(Mass Appeal) – Get hands-on with this fun science experiment from the Springfield Museums. Oobleck is made with equal parts of cornstarch and water. Food coloring can be added to give it some color. Mix well, and you have a substance that has qualities of both a solid and a liquid.

This material is called a non-Newtonian fluid. A non-Newtonian fluid has an inconsistent viscosity.

Oobleck got its name from a book by Dr. Seuss, in which a mysterious substance fell to earth. The book is titled Bartholomew and the Oobleck.