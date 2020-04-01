What to binge watch now: suggestions from the Amherst Cinema

1  of  2
(Mass Appeal) – Now’s a great time to catch up on all the movies you’ve missed in the last year or so! We went to Amherst Cinema to visit with General Manager George Myers for some unique suggestions.

For binge-worthy documentaries, Myers suggests “The Up Series,” a run of British documentaries that follows the lives of people starting at the age of 7 and checks in with them every seven years, with the latest in the series being “63 Up.”

For families, Myers suggests “The Biggest Little Farm” and for new releases “Hail, Satan?” Myers adds that if you want to catch up on Oscar winners, “Parasite” is the way to go.

