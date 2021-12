SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)--Trinity Health Of New England is updating their visitor policy at each of its member hospitals: Saint Francis Hospital and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford; Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury; Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs; and Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, MA.

The visitor policy changes are due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The new policy begins on Monday, January 3, 2022 and will remain in place until further notice.