What to do with some of the more unusual garden vegetables

(Mass Appeal) – Ever get your box from the CSA only to find yourself completely perplexed by the contents? Me, too! That’s why we’ve invited our friend Connie Adams, owner of the Yellow Stonehouse Farm, to talk about how to prepare some of the season’s more unusual vegetables.

Kohlrabi Hash browns

This is a great way to use kohlrabi – and get your healthy allotment of veggies for breakfast too! Top with a poached egg or two and a dollop of herbed sauce!

Ingredients:

8 ounces kohlrabi, peeled and shredded on the large holes of a box grater

1 pound of potatoes, shredded on the large holes of a box grater

2 scallions, chopped 1/2 tsp kosher salt

2 eggs, lightly beaten 2-3 TBP vegetable oil

1/2 tsp finely chopped savory

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper



Preparation