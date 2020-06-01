What to eat now: farm fresh greens

(Mass Appeal) – Spring greens are here! Connie Adams, from the Yellow Stonehouse Farm in Westfield, joined us with what farm fresh foods to eat now.

Adams noted that greens like the cool weather and they are growing abundantly right now. Romaine, swiss chard and other tasty greens can be easily grown in a container if you have limited space.

Chives are also wonderful this time of year. Adams suggested roasting fresh local asparagus and putting it on top of a green salad that is finished with lemon juice and chopped fresh chives for a taste of spring!