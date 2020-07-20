What to expect when you PYO

(Mass Appeal) – Picking your own fruits and vegetables is a great activity this time of year, however the rules are a little different due to the pandemic. Connie Adams, owner of the Yellow Stonehouse Farm joined us with details.

Although it’s tempting, there is no eating allowed in the field. Adams acknowledges this may be hard for little ones and suggests that you pick for them and give them a container to snack on as you wander the field – remaining socially distant, naturally!

When you get your fruit home, Adams suggests washing and freezing some to get a taste of summer during the colder months. She notes whatever you freeze, make sure it’s dry so it doesn’t clump together.