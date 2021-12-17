What to get the wine lover on your list

(Mass Appeal) – Adding to someone’s wine collection is always fun, especially around the holidays! Here to help us with some great gift ideas for the wine lover in your life is our friend Elizabeth Schneider, author of the book Wine for Normal People, and host of the podcast by the same name.
Some of the tips shared by Elizabeth include:
- Make sure you’re thinking of what the person likes when choosing a wine. Just because you like it doesn’t mean everyone else will.
- Avoid gadgets that seem like a good idea. Most wine lovers will have what they want when it comes to accessories.