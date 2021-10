LAWRENCE, Mass. (USDOJ) - After a joint federal, state, and local investigation led by Attorney General Maura Healey’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force, eight individuals have been charged in connection with running a major fentanyl trafficking operation in Lawrence. Authorities seized more than two kilograms of fentanyl during the course of the investigation.

These charges are the result of a months-long investigation by AG Healey’s Enterprise & Major Crimes Division, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET) North and the AG’s Office, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the New Hampshire State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit, the Lynn Police Department, and the AG’s Digital Evidence Lab into a drug distribution enterprise operating in and around the Lawrence area.