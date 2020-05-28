Breaking News
What you need to know as dental offices reopen

(Mass Appeal) – Dentists are reopening for critical, non-emergency patients and they’ll be lots of new safety procedures in place to protect against Covid-19. Dr. Kelly Bouchard from Bouchard Dental gives us an idea of what to expect.

