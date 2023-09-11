(Mass Appeal) – The Spotted Lanternfly, which is native to China, was originally found here in the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania and has been causing problems ever since due to it’s invasive nature. Recently, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is warning local residents as an infestation was recently confirmed in Holyoke. Natasha Wright, Entomologist and Technical Director with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination, is here to tell us more about this pest what we should be on the lookout for.