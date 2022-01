SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A second state-sponsored COVID-19 testing site opened Monday in Springfield and will stick to their schedule, despite the weather.

According to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, the site is located at Springfield's Technology Park at 1 Federal Street. The site is open Monday to Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.