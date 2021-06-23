(Mass Appeal) – Stanley Park of Westfield is 300+ acres of gardens, trails, athletic spaces, ponds, nature, and more, and it is all open to the public thanks to the founder of Stanley Home Products. Today we learn how the Frank Stanley Beveridge Foundation created and assists in the maintenance of this beautiful parkland, but also how the public’s support continues to aid in the upkeep. Bob, McKean, Managing Director, Angela Derouin, Board President, Ward Caswell, great grandson of Frank Stanley Beveridge, and Mary O’Connell, co-chair of the 2021 gala fundraiser, join us with an overview of what’s happening at Stanley Park of Westfield.