You can walk, bike, or run at an outdoor event to help raise funds for cancer care and services at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. Kathy Tobin and Sarah Cyhowski bring us the details.

The multi-course event happens on Sunday, August 25th. Registration opens at 8 AM at Greenfield Community Center, 1 College Drive in Greenfield.

For more information, visit www.BaystateHealth.org/WheelingForHealing or call 413-794-7853.