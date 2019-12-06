When does your dog need professional help?

(Mass Appeal) – Training your dog is a great way to bond with your pet. You can often teach tricks at home but there are some situations when you need a little extra help from a trainer. Here with advice is Marlene Layman from Walks and Wags Dog Training.

There are a lot of different options for dogs needing training. Group classes are usually the most economical and they’re great for socializing your dog. However it might not be the right solution for a dog with aggression or reactive tendencies. Private one-on-one training may be a better solution in those situations.

Marlene recommends seeking a professional trainer especially if:

You have a puppy aged 8 – 20 weeks

Your dog shows signs of being aggressive/reactive To other dogs To humans



Your dog guards food or other items

To prepare for an adult dog joining your family if you’ve never owned a dog before