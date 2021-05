SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College announced that it will offer a free class to people working in after-school programs, summer camps, community centers and other places that provide education and care outside of regular school time.

The online class, called "Out of School Time" aims to educate and care for children when they’re not in school. Conor J. Bevan, the director of program development for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, teaches the class, which serves as an entry to an STCC certificate in Early Education.