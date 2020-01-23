Where does it all go? A look at how Bright Night decorations are packed up and stored

(Mass Appeal) – It takes a coordinated effort to pack up and store all the lights from Bright Nights! We took a behind the scenes look at how it’s all taken down and packed up.
Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield, and Dave Cuoco, coordinator of ball fields and Bright Nights, told us it takes months to take all the decorations down. The crew will be working around the clock until sometime in March.
All the lights are stored in a fairly new building. The city of Springfield was able to get grant funding for for its construction because it is also used as an educational space.