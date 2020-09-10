Where to turn if you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide

(Mass Appeal) – These uncertain times have stressed most of us. But, help is always available. Today is World Suicide Day and Heather White from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention joins us with some advice if you or a loved one is struggling.

24/7 help is always available by calling (800) 273-TALK or (800) 273-8255. You can also text the word TALK to 741-741.

Talking about suicide may be uncomfortable but it can save lives. Connect with family and friends and learn how to support those who are struggling. AFSP’s Talk Saves Lives is a virtual program that includes timely COVID-19 material. You can learn more at https://afsp.org/talk-saves-lives .

Locally, the Greater Springfield MA Out of the Darkness Walk is going to look different this year. This year’s event will be an Out of Darkness Experience on October 24th at School Street Park in Agawam. Learn more at www.afsp.org/springfieldma.