Whip up a fancy French dessert with this Apricot Galette

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a fruity summer dessert that’s fancy enough for friends? This apricot galette features both fresh and dried fruits in a sourdough butter crust and then topped with an elderflower whipped cream. Jessie-Sierra Ross from the cooking and recipe blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby” brings us this recipe.

Apricot Galette with Elderflower Whipped Cream

INGREDIENTS:

Serves 8

for the crust

2 2/3 cup AP flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 pinch of salt

1 cup of cold butter sliced into chunks

1/4 cup sourdough starter scrap

2 tablespoons cold water

for the apricot filling

6 fresh apricots washed & pitted

1 cup dried apricots sliced into strips

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup St~Germain

1/2 cup + 4 tablespoons sugar separated

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons AP flour

2 tablespoons almond flour

pinch of salt

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

raw sugar for dusting optional

for the elderflower whipped cream:

1/2 cup heavy cream cold

1 1/2 tablespoons St~Germain

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

DIRECTIONS:

to make the crust:

In the bowl of a food processor, place the flour, salt, and sugar. Pulse several times to mix.

Next, begin adding the chunks of butter to the flour mix, pulsing between additions. You want to incorporate each chunk separately, until you get a sandy texture.

Now pour in your 1/4 cup of sourdough starter, and drizzle in the cold water, as you give the mix several long pulses. You want to blend the dough just until it comes together.

Dump the dough out onto a floured board and work into a rough ball. Split into to portions and shape each into a disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and let chill in the fridge for 1 hour. You can freeze the extra dough or make two galettes!

for the apricot filling:

In a small saucepan, bring 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1/4 cup St~Germain, and 1/4 cup of water to a boil, while whisking occasionally. Let boil for 2 minutes and place off the heat. This is your sugar syrup.

While the syrup is heating, cut the dried apricots into strips, and place into a heatproof bowl. Once the syrup is finished, carefully pour over the dried apricots to re-hydrate them slightly. Let cool.

Pit your fresh apricots and slice. Add to a medium sized bowl.

Grab a fine-mesh sieve and place over a small bowl. Pour the re-hydrated apricots through the sieve, catching the extra syrup in the bowl. Reserve the syrup for brushing the top of the finished galette.

Add the re-hydrated apricots to the fresh apricots, then mix in 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice, 3 tablespoons of cornstarch, and 1/2 cup of sugar.

In another small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, 2 tablespoons of almond flour, & a pinch of salt. Reserve.

to assemble:

Preheat your oven to 400F and reserve a large cookie sheet.

Place a piece of parchment paper on your work surface, and flour lightly, along with your rolling pin.

Roll out your pie dough into a rough circle, about 1/8 of an inch thick.

Next, spread your flour/almond meal mix into the center of the dough and pat to spread out slightly.

Add the apricot filling on top and spread, leaving about two inches of the pie dough as a border (this will be folded over).

Begin to fold sections of the pie dough edges towards the center, slightly overlapping as you go. Be careful not to tear the dough near the bottom, as you’ll spring a leak, and all of your delicious juices will escape! (so if you do tear the dough, patch it up!) Gently press and pinch as you fold the edges.

Next, an egg wash: Whisk 1 egg and a small amount of milk in a bowl. Brush onto the pie dough with a pastry brush, to help seal any small leaks and create a lovely glossy finish once baked. Sprinkle the pie dough with some raw sugar to finish.

Transfer the galette, on the parchment paper, onto your cookie sheet.

Bake for 1 hour, until the center is bubbling.

Let cool to room temperature before serving.

*Optional Glaze; Reduce the leftover sugar syrup on medium high heat.

Boil until large bubbles form and pull from the heat. Gently brush the syrup over the baked and cooled galette, fruit filling only.

for the whipped cream:

Place the heavy cream into a large bowl and begin to whisk vigorously.

Once the cream begins to show soft peaks, add the sugar and St~Germain.

Continue to whisk until you get fluffy high peaks.

Serve on top of the galette.