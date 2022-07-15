(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking for an easy and satisfying breakfast or lunch this Summer? Well, this next idea is just that, and by trying it you could help support one of the many local farms in our area. Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, shares her Whipped Feta Toasts with Fresh Cherries & Honey recipe.

Hit the farmer’s market and make this incredible recipe for Whipped Feta Toasts with Fresh Cherries & Honey! Juicy red cherries meet ripe strawberries, roasted beets, cucumbers, with fresh herbs and tossed in a honey lime vinaigrette. Layered on top of perfectly golden sourdough toasts, with a hefty dollop of whipped feta. Sweet, savory, and super fresh, this is a great quick breakfast or lunch!

Makes 6 servings

Equipment: 1 Food Processor



Ingredients:

(1) 8 OZ Block of Feta Cheese

1/2 cup Full Fat Greek Yogurt

1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil + 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoon Honey, divided

4 sprigs Fresh Dill

4 sprigs Fresh Lemon Thyme (If lemon thyme is unavailable, substitute 4 sprigs thyme + 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest)

4 small Roasted Beets, peeled (1 large roasted beet can be substituted)

1 cup Fresh Strawberries

1/3 cup Fresh Cherries, pitted

1/4 Fresh English Cucumber ,peeled

1/4 cup Raw Pistachio, roughly chopped or crushed

1/2 Fresh Lime, juiced

6 Fresh Mint Leaves

6 slices Crusty Sourdough Bread

1 tablespoon Salted Butter

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Edible Flowers & Herbs, Violets, Pansies, Nostrums, etc

Instructions:

For the Whipped Feta:

In the bowl of a food processor, add the feta, greek yogurt, and 1/4 cup olive oil. Blend until smooth. If the mixture seems too thick, you can add a splash more of the olive oil. Next, add the leaves of 2 sprigs of lemon thyme (or regular thyme), the leaves of two small sprigs of dill, and salt & pepper to taste. Blend and transfer to a small bowl. Chill.



For the Honeyed Fruits:

Pit the cherries and halve them. Slice the strawberries in half and quarter your roasted small beets. If you are using a larger beet, dice into medium sized cubes. Peel the cucumber and dice. Add all of the fruits & vegetables to a medium sized mixing bowl. Add the juice of 1/2 a fresh lime, 1-2 tablespoons of honey, and 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil. Mix. Next, tear the mint leaves and add to the fruits, along with the leaves of 2 sprigs of lemon thyme (or, the leaves of 2 regular sprigs of thyme + 1/4 teaspoon of fresh lemon zest). Mix. Salt and pepper to taste.

To Make the Toasts:

Preheat your oven to 350F. Reserve a large baking sheet. Melt the 1 tablespoon of salted butter in a small bowl in the microwave. Add the last 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Mix. Using a pastry brush or spoon, spread the olive oil/butter mixture over both sides of 6 pieces of crust sliced bread. Place on the cookie sheet. Bake for 5-7 minutes, until golden. Flip the slices and bake once more for 2-3 minutes. Be careful not to burn the bread. Let Cool.

To Assemble:

Using a large plate or platter, add a generous schmear of the whipped feta. Next, spoon the honeyed herb fruit topping next to the whipped feta. Now, tear the toasted sourdough into large pieces and add along the edge of the plate. Garnish the whipped feta with the crushed pistachios. Garnish the fruit mixture with edible flowers, mint leaves, and fresh dill.

Alternative Plating: