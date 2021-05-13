White Oak School pushes students to achieve full potential

Mass Appeal – When it comes to education, White Oak School in Westfield provides effective, research-based instruction for students with specific learning disabilities and related learning differences.

Outside of the classroom, a full slate of competitive athletics and other extra-curricular activities are available to students.

White Oak School is located at 533 North Road in Westfield, MA. For information about the school and its admission process, you may call 413-562-9500 or log onto their website, whiteoakschool.org.

Segment sponsored by: White Oak School