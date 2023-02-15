(Mass Appeal) – The official recognition of Whoopie Pie Day may not be until this summer but when we’ve got a great recipe, we want to share. Jon Cunningham from Joey’s Deli and Market in Feeding Hill creates some unique whoopie pies so we’ve invited him here to show us how he does it.

Whoopie Pie’s – makes 4 dozen

7 Cups Flour

4 cups granulated sugar

2 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

5t baking soda

2 t salt

1# unsalted butter Softened to room temperature

4 large egg

4 t pure vanilla extract

4 c buttermilk, room temperature

1-Preheat oven to 350. Sift together flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

2- In a mixing bowl of an electric mixer with paddle attachment cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg and vanilla, mix until combined then mix in buttermilk. Slowly add dry ingredients and mix until combined.

3- Using 2 oz scoop, scoop on to lined baking sheets and bake 10-12 minutes.

Basic Cream Cheese Frosting

2# Cream Cheese

1# Butter

4# Confectionary Sugar

1T Vanilla