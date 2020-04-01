1  of  2
Why do we feel the need to hoard supplies during Covid-19?

(Mass Appeal) – We’ve seen it in the grocery stores; sudden shortages of toilet paper and other supplies. Why do we feel the need to hoard during times of uncertainty? Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline joins us with an explanation.

