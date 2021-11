SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Electric and natural gas rates are set to rise this winter season, and Attorney General Maura Healey launched a campaign on Wednesday to educate customers about new and expanded programs available to assist them in paying their energy bills.

According to the news release, due to the pandemic, customers in New England will see a spike in energy prices this winter, and customers who use gas to heat their homes should expect an increase on their monthly bill. Those who use oil could see an even bigger rise. Some customers will also see an increase in their electric bill.