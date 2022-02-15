(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking to put a delicious twist on breakfast, how about trying a Shakshuka. Ashely Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here to share this delectable breakfast recipe from the Middle East and North Africa.

Ingredients:

2 tbs. olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 bulb of fennel, chopped

5 oz. spinach

1 28 oz can dice tomatoes

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. paprika or smoked paprika

1 tsp. ground coriander

Salt and Pepper

2 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

4-5 eggs

½ cup crumbled feta

Serve with crusty bread or pita

Optional: Add a jalapeno or serrano chili

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F degrees.

Heat olive oil in a cast iron skillet or oven safe skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and fennel and cook for about 5 minutes until the onions become soft and translucent. Stir in the diced tomatoes and spices. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer until the tomato sauce thickens like a stew, about 10-15 minutes. Stir in the spinach.

Create 4-5 small nests in the tomato sauce. Gently crack the eggs into the skillet over the tomatoes in the nests formed. Season with salt and pepper. Place the skillet in the oven to continue cooking until the eggs are set, about 8-12 minutes.

Garnish with fresh parsley, crumbled feta and serve with crusty bread or pita.