(Mass Appeal) – The suicide rate in the United States continues to be high, but the more we learn about suicide, the more lives we can save. Research is crucial in the fight against suicide. In a segment sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Heather White, the Associate Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Massachusetts Chapter to talk more on what is being done.

You can turn hope into action at the Annual Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide which will be held October 20 at School Street Park in Agawam. You can register for that walk HERE

Sponsored by: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help. Contact the National Suicide prevention lifeline by calling 988 or texting TALK to 741-741