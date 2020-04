(Mass Appeal) – The Wilbraham United Church is holding a drive thru collection of food and toiletries today from 1 – 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Paul Nesbit shared the details.

According to the Rev. Nesbit, canned food, cards for COVID patients, non-perishable foods and toiletries are among the items being collected.

Come to the church back parking lot at 500 Main St. and items will be collected. Please have all items in your trunk or hatchback.