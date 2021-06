BOSTON (Mass.gov) – The Office of State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump (OSA) released an audit showing improvements in oversight of lottery sales and game integrity at the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission (MSLC). The report pointed to deficiencies in criminal background record checks for lottery sales agents, reconciliation reports for terminated sales representatives, as well as the process the agency was using to prevent family members of lottery employees from claiming winning tickets, which is prohibited under state law. During the audit, which examined April 5, 2019 through March 31, 2020, the Lottery reported that it has taken steps to address the audit’s findings and recommendations.

The audit follows up on a previous report from the OSA that found similar issues related to criminal background checks not being performed regularly and incomplete settlement reports and activities by terminated lottery sales representatives.