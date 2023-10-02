(Mass Appeal) – Bill Murray was a devoted family man who dedicated 37 years of his life to the West Springfield School System and was a passionate and caring teacher who loved children and had a deep commitment to education. His impact extended beyond his profession, touching the lives of all who knew him and his memory continues to give back through the William J. Murray Memorial School Fund. Michaela Murray, co-owner of Wicked Salon and Bill’s daughter, is with us now to talk about this year’s scholarship fundraiser.