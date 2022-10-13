(MASS APPEAL) – Window World goes beyond just their remodeling business. It is family-owned, operating with fathers, sons and daughters but they are reaching others families in a time of need through their fall fundraiser. Joining us is Grace Drost and Lanea Bushey, the Owner’s of Window World of Western Mass, to talk more about it.

Window World Fall Fundraiser

On Saturday, October 22nd from 10:00am until 5:00pm Window World is hosting their fall fundraiser to raise money for the families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The fundraiser will be held at Apex Orchards, located at 223 Peckville Road, in Shelburne Falls. It will be a day filled with family fun, lives music and opportunities to win prizes.

For more information on this fundraiser and Window World’s continuing relationship with St. Jude you can visit WindowWorld-WesternMA.com/St-Jude

Sponsored by: Window World of Western Massachusetts