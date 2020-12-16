Winter Wonder Drive-Thru at The Big E fairgrounds

(Mass Appeal) – Enjoy a pandemic-safe display of Christmas lights on the grounds of The Eastern States Exposition. Frank Campiti from Campiti Ventures joins us with details.

The winter Wonder Drive-Thru is an unique lighting and decoration experience. Special effects and a 3-D holograms add excitement to the show. Enjoy a leisurely drive past displays that combine traditional inflatibles and holiday lights with cutting-edge technology.

Tickets for this event may be purchased in advance and time window selected. The family-friendly extravaganza takes place in the Better Living Center through January 3rd. Enter the fairgrounds via Gate 1. 

To purchase tickets or for event hours, visit https://www.easternstatesexposition.com/winterwonder.

