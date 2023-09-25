(Mass Appeal) – Do you like to eat? How about enjoying a nice glass of wine, or a beer? You wouldn’t be able to do any of those things without the assistance of pollinators and with the declining population of insects, your help is needed now. Heidi Dollard, Steering Committee Chair for the Massachusetts Pollinator Network, is here with some eye opening facts and tips to help pollinators thrive in your yard.
With pollinator populations on the decline, here’s how you can help now for next year
by: Patrick Berry
Posted:
Updated: