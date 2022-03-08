(Mass Appeal) – WMAS 94.7 is once again holding its annual two-day radiothon, to help raise money for Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield. The event runs through 6pm on Tuesday, March 8th and then again from 6am-6pm on Wednesday, March 9th.

Dr. Charlotte Boney from the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Endocrinology explains why this event is so important to Baystate Children’s Hospital.

During the event days, you can donate by phone at 413-794-1111. This method is only active during the event days and times.

To donate anytime, please visit wmaskids.com or text the phrase WMASKIDS to 36413.

Baystate Children’s Hospital relies on your help to provide its top-notch pediatric care.

In addition to having Dr. Boney on the show today, we had the chance to speak with two families who have experienced the kind of care provided by Baystate Children’s Hospital. We spoke with the O’Connor family about their daughters, Ava and Nora, who both have Type 1 Diabetes. We also sat down with the Avigliano family to talk about their daughter Hattie, who was born 15 weeks premature.

To learn more about this event and to make a donation, please visit wmaskids.com.