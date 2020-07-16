Women’s Fund distributing grants to help local women

(Mass Appeal) – The Women’s Fund of Western Mass is working to prevent sexual-based violence as part of the #metoo movement and is distributing grants to help several local organizations. Chief Operating Officer Monica Borgatti joined us with the details.

According to Borgatti, the Women’s Fund created a diverse board of women to who reviewed the applications for the grant money.

Borgatti noted that some of the organizations that are receiving some funds include the Elizabeth Freeman Center and Root Studio.