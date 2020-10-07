World Mental Health Day: Looking out for yourself and your loved ones

(Mass Appeal) – The pandemic is taking a toll on people’s mental health, so it’s timely that World Mental Health Day is coming up on Oct. 10. Alane Burgess from Mental Health Associates joined us with some insight on how to help yourself and others.

According to Burgess, peers in her industry have seen an increase in the number of people seeking help for and experiencing mental issues, such as anxiety and depression.

Burgess said it’s important not to be afraid to ask for help and to have open and attentive conversations with you children about their concerns as well.

