Wrapping up Mass Appeal’s Big E broadcasts with lots of animals!

(Mass Appeal) – It’s our final live broadcast from The Big E, so we’ve filled our show with adorable farm animals and more fun.

Alanna takes her first ride on the Giant Slide with Danny. This long-time fair fixture made its debut in 1969 near what is now the Flag Plaza. It was moved to its present location in 1982. The slide is 46 feet high and 135 feet long.

Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy previews this weekend’s big concerts. There’s some big names coming all 3 remaining evenings at The Big E! And Chicopee High School choir students will be taking the stage with Foreigner on Sunday.

The Farm-A-Rama exhibit in the Stroh Building is a must-see for families. We learn about the chick hatchery, baby goat feeding, and a special farming exhibit for kids.

Also happening this weekend is the very popular Royal Canadian Mounted Police musical ride. Dozens of horses and riders will perform synchronized movements set to music. We speak to one of the participants and meet her horse. You can watch the musical ride at 7 PM each evening through Sunday in the Coliseum.

Some local organizations are celebrating this weekend. Junior Achievement turns 100. The nation-wide organization started right on The Big E fairgrounds. Also, the International Volleyball Hall of Fame is having a charity motorcycle ride and party on Saturday, September 28th. You can learn more at www.volleyballride.org.

If a long day of walking the fairgrounds has you feeling stiff, perhaps some simple yoga stretches will help. Sheila Magalhaes gives us a demonstration.