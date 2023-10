(Mass Appeal) – Arsenic and Old Lace is a play written in 1939 by American playwright Joseph Kesselring, but has become best known because of the 1944 film adaptation starring Cary Grant. It’s a quirky dark comedy that has been carefully crafted for the local stage. Fortunately for all of us, we can see a local production of this classic. Kathi Palmer, the producer, and Carol Palmer, a Westfield Theatre Group Board member who also portrays Abby in this production, join me with details.