Yankee Candle Village: Family-friendly February vacation activities and new fragrances for spring

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal took a little trip to Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield to learn about the packed schedule of fun events lined up for February vacation and see some of the new products in fragrance and home that have arrived just in time for spring.

First we spoke with Yankee Candle Village Director Wade Bassett, who noted all events kick off this Saturday the 15th with Candy Day – fill a jar with your favorite candy for just $8! Sunday there will be a visit from bird rehabilitator Tom Ricardi, who will be exhibiting and presenting birds of prey – an up close and educational experience. Something really special is planned every day during vacation, so make sure to check out the schedule online. There are also free crafts from 10 a.m. – 12 noon everyday and a massive warehouse sale with up to 75% of products running through Sunday, Feb. 23rd. The biggest event will close out school vacation on Saturday, Feb. 22, a princess sing-a-long. There are three show times, but due to the popularity of this event, tickets should be obtained in advance through eventbrite.com. Links, schedules and details can all be found at YankeeCandle.com/Village or on Facebook at Yankee Candle Village MA.

Next we met with Yankee Candle Village Desinger Dana Volungis, who shared with us the Scent of the Year – Awaken. Dana also explained the inspiration behind the new fragrance collections out for spring, Poolside Oasis, Fresh Lime & Cilantro and more. Next she showed us what’s new from the home store – great pieces to add accents to your table for spring and Easter, along with classic accessories like navy and white handbags and bracelets made from sea glass.

Yankee Candle Village is located at 25 Deerfield Road in South Deerfield. The phone number there is 877-636-7707. The website is YankeeCandle.com/Village and make sure to follow them online, both Facebook and Instagram at Yankee Candle Village MA.

Sponsored by Yankee Candle Village.