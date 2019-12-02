YMCA to host Dinner with Santa

(Mass Appeal) – Toys for Tots helps children in need through many local organizations including the YWCA of Greater Springfield. They will distribute toys at their annual Dinner with Santa. Kim Lavallee and Dexter Johnson join us with more details.

Dinner with Santa happens on Friday, December 13th from 5 PM – 8 PM at Tower Square, 1500 Main Street in Springfield. Registration is required! Call (413) 739-6951 to hold your spot.