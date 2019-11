(Mass Appeal) - Illusionist David Garrity stopped by Studio 1A before heading down to perform at the Boy & Girls Club's 19th Annual Festival of Trees and he shared with us an amazing trick.

Garrity asked Danny and Alanna to color a Christmas tree while blindfolded and with his back turned to the picture. After the picture was complete, Garrity produced a picture he had colored prior to the show that was the exact same as the one Danny and Alanna made!