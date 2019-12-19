You won’t miss the beef in these Vegan Portobello Wellingtons

(Mass Appeal) – Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen shows us a sophisticated yet simple recipe. It can be used as a main dish or make smaller bites to use as appetizers.

Portobello Wellingtons

Ingredients

4 large portobello mushrooms stalks trimmed and cleaned

3 large onions peeled and chopped

3 tbs olive oil

10 1/2 oz baby spinach

4 sprigs of thyme leaves picked

1 vegan puff pastry

1 tbs dijon mustard

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions