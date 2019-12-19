You won’t miss the beef in these Vegan Portobello Wellingtons

(Mass Appeal) – Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen shows us a sophisticated yet simple recipe. It can be used as a main dish or make smaller bites to use as appetizers.
Portobello Wellingtons
Ingredients
4 large portobello mushrooms stalks trimmed and cleaned
3 large onions peeled and chopped
3 tbs olive oil
10 1/2 oz baby spinach
4 sprigs of thyme leaves picked
1 vegan puff pastry
1 tbs dijon mustard
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Place a large frying pan over a low to medium-low heat. Add the 1 /2 tbs of olive oil followed by onion and reduce heat to low. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes, until the onions are golden brown. Keep an eye on the onions to make sure they don’t catch.
- Remove the onions from the pan and return the pan to the heat. Add the baby spinach and cook until wilted. Remove from the baby spinach from the pan and leave to cool.
- Increase the heat to medium/high and return the pan to the heat. Add the remaining olive oil and place the mushrooms, top side down. Cook until lightly golden (about 5 minutes) before turning over and cooking for a further 5 minutes or until golden. Remove from the heat, and drain on paper towel top side up as they will release a lot of liquid as they cool. Transfer the onions, spinach and mushrooms to the refrigerator and cool completely.
- Preheat the oven to 375. Place a sheet of baking paper on the baking tray and then place the puff pastry sheet on top. Spread half the caramelized onions over the middle third of the pastry, making sure to leave an extra 2cm (3/4 inch) border at the edge of the pastry. Top with half of the baby spinach. Spread the dijon mustard over the mushrooms and season well with salt and pepper. Place the mushrooms on top of the spinach. Top the mushrooms with thyme and the remaining baby spinach and onions.
- Very carefully roll the pastry over the top of the mushroom mixture until you have a log. Press down to seal the edges. Roll over the log so that the seam is facing the bottom.
Brush with a mixture of maple syrup, chick pea liquid and a little olive oil. Bake 30 to 35 minutes until golden and flaky.