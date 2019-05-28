You’ll flip over these cinnamon chip pancakes

Alanna’s children, Patrick and Ainsley, came to the studio today to cook a family favorite: cinnamon chip pancakes. It’s a simple recipe that even kids can help make!
Cinnamon Chip Pancakes
1 1/2 cups of flour
3 tablespoons of sugar
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1/2 teaspoon of baking soda
Pinch of salt
1 1/2 cups of shaken buttermilk
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1 egg
3 tablespoons of butter
Approx. 1/2 – 3/4 cup of cinnamon chips
Mix the dry ingredients together in a large bowl and then mix the wet ingredients together in a separate, smaller bowl. Wisk the egg right in with the other wet ingredients. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, stirring until just combined (if it’s a bit lumpy that’s OK). Sprinkle in the cinnamon chips.
Pour batter (about 1/4 cup at a time) in batches on to a hot skillet or non-stick pan coated with cooking spray. Flip when bubbles form on the top of the batter. Pancakes should be golden brown and topped with butter and maple syrup.