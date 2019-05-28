You’ll flip over these cinnamon chip pancakes

Mass Appeal

by: Alanna Flood

Posted: / Updated:

Alanna’s children, Patrick and Ainsley, came to the studio today to cook a family favorite: cinnamon chip pancakes. It’s a simple recipe that even kids can help make!

Cinnamon Chip Pancakes

1 1/2 cups of flour

3 tablespoons of sugar

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 1/2 cups of shaken buttermilk

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 egg

3 tablespoons of butter

Approx. 1/2 – 3/4 cup of cinnamon chips 

Mix the dry ingredients together in a large bowl and then mix the wet ingredients together in a separate, smaller bowl. Wisk the egg right in with the other wet ingredients. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, stirring until just combined (if it’s a bit lumpy that’s OK). Sprinkle in the cinnamon chips.

Pour batter (about 1/4 cup at a time) in batches on to a hot skillet or non-stick pan coated with cooking spray. Flip when bubbles form on the top of the batter. Pancakes should be golden brown and topped with butter and maple syrup.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick