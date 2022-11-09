(MASS APPEAL) – Forty years ago a group of 25 senior citizens came together to form a singing group, fast forward to today, it’s known as the Young at Heart Chorus. They’re celebrating the years of beloved stereotype-defying music with a performance. Joining me is Julia Van Ijken, their content developer, and Anita Shumway, one of the performers.

Young@Heart 40th Anniversary Show

Sunday, November 20th at 3:00pm Young@Heart will be performing their 40th Anniversary Show at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton.

They will honor Young@Heart’s nearly 150 performers from the past by singing songs that they made legendary at Young@Heart shows. Some of their oldest members – including Steve Martin (93), Gloria Parker (93), Helen Boston (92), and Jack Schnepp (92) – will be on hand to recreate their own great performances and also celebrate all those who came before.

For tickets and more information you can visit YoungatHeartChorus.com or AOMTheatre.com

