(Mass Appeal) – America’s oldest rock group — Young@Heart — is taking the stage once again. Because of COVID, the group of two dozen senior citizens had to reschedule… but they’re back with two shows. Here with me to talk about the upcoming performances are singers John Rinehart and Lee Wilson.

The first show happens Thursday, June 9th at the Academy of Music in Northampton. This was rescheduled from April 30th. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.