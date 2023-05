(MASS APPEAL) – Young@Heart’s chorus has their first performance of the season this weekend! Here to share how you can join in the fun and hear covers never before performed from the Chorus, is their director Bob Cilman and chorus member Rosie Caine.

The Love Show

Young@Heart’s first performace of the season is taking place Sunday, May 7th at 3:00pm. The show will be held at the Academy of Music, 274 Main Street, in Northampton. Visit aomtheatre.com for tickets and more information.