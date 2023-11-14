(Mass Appeal) – The best description of the internet is, think of it as an iceberg – what you can see above water is the internet we use every day like e-mail, social media, general web surfing – but what is below water is significantly larger and far more dangerous.

Steve Weisman, Attorney, Bentley University professor, and creator of the blog scamicide.com, is here to talk about what’s known as the deep, or dark web.