(MASS APPEAL) – If you’re a hockey fan then this is the best time of the year as the professional hockey season kicks off this week. For us here in Western Mass, we’re lucky because we have professional hockey in downtown Springfield. I am joined by their Nathan Costa, Springfield Thunderbirds’ President, to talk about the upcoming season.

Springfield Thunderbirds Opening Weekend

The Thunderbirds’ season and home opener kicks off the 2023/24 season this Saturday, October 14th vs the Hartford Wolfpack. They are also planning on having a pre-game block party at outside MGM Springfield from 4:00pm – 6:00pm, be sure to check their social media to stay up to date on all things Thunderbirds. Puck drops for the season opener on Saturday is set for 7:05pm.

Also this weekend, on Sunday, October 15th your Springfield Thunderbirds face off against the Providence Bruins. This will be Kids’ Opening Day featuring character appearances and puck drops at 3:05pm.

All of the Springfield Thunderbirds’ home games are hosted by the MassMutual Center, located at 1277 Main Street in Springfield.

For more information, to view their full schedule, and to purchase game tickets, visit springfieldthunderbirds.com

