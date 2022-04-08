(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, and now it’s time for the sweet stuff! We are going to roll up our sleeves and make zesty citrus poppy seed cookies.

Ingredients:

2 ¼ cups flour

¼ almond flour

2 tbs. poppy seeds

½ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

½ butter or non-diary butter, at room temperature

1 ½ cups coconut sugar or raw sugar

1 ½ tsp. lemon zest

1 ½ tsp. lime zest

¼ cup olive oil

1 egg

1 tbs. lemon zest

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment and set it aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, almond flour, poppy seeds, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In a stand mixer or with a handheld mixer, cream together the butter, 1 cup sugar, lime zest, and lemon zest on medium speed. Gently, add in the oil, egg, and lemon juice and keep mixing until slightly pale. Add in the dry ingredients that you have set aside and mix on low until well combined. Make sure to scrape the edges and bottom of the bowl. We don’t want any dry spots, just make sure not to over mix the batter.

In a small bowl add the rest of the sugar. Roll the dough into 2 tbs. balls and place in the sugar. Flatten them on the baking sheet. Bake for about 12-13 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack after 2 minutes.