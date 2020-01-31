Zesty ground beef tacos with Hood sour cream

(Mass Appeal) -Feed your hungry Game Day sports fans with delicious Zesty Ground Beef Tacos topped with Cilantro Lime Crema and Hood Sour Cream! Jessie-Sierra Ross joins us with this recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 12 tacos

16 oz ground beef, 92% lean

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon lime zest

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

DIRECTIONS:

Using a box grater, zest your lime. Using a fork, juice the lime.

Place a large skillet over medium high heat and bring to temperature.

Once hot, add the ground beef to the skillet and allow to brown. Be sure to break up any large chunks of meat with a sturdy spatula.

When the meat is ¾ of the way cooked, add the spices, lime juice, and lime zest. Stir to combine.

Cook fully and serve with your favorite tortillas & toppings, like creamy Hood Sour Cream!

Cilantro Lime Crema (featuring Hood Sour Cream)

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 8 oz

¾ cup Hood Sour Cream

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/3 cup (packed) cilantro

½ large jalapeño, seeded

1 teaspoon of fresh lime zest

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Salt & Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Wash and dry your jalapeño pepper and herbs. Trim any cilantro stems and roughly chop the cilantro leaves.

Add the Hood Sour Cream, mayonnaise, lime zest, lime juice, jalapeño, and cilantro to the bowl of a food processor. Next, add a generous pinch of salt and a few grinds of fresh black pepper.

Pulse to mix until smooth and creamy.

Transfer your crema to a medium sized bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes, to allow the flavors to blend.

Serve on tacos, nachos, or chicken wings, along with rich Hood Sour Cream!

Promotional consideration provided by Hood