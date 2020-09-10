Zoo in Forest Park presents new virtual programs for kids

(Mass Appeal) – The Zoo in Forest Park has announced a new, online interactive program for grade school kids called Zooventure. Savanna Marcotte and Gabry Tyson joined us today to talk about the program and introduce us to Cherry, a Virginia opossum.

The friendly opossum likes to cuddle and is one of the zoo’s ambassador animals. Opossums consume ticks so they are a great asset in controlling that population.

Tyson noted that the Zooventure Program includes a visit with an animal ambassador and hands on activities that can be completed without adult help. It’s a great way to supplement learning at home. For more information, please visit ZooinForestPark.org.

